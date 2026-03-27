UP govt cancels ₹25,000-crore MoU with Puch AI citing lack of net worth

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government said the decision to cancelled the MoU was reached after a review of the agreement as per the standard protocols.

“Necessary details as per SOP were sought from the investor, but they failed to provide them timely. Due diligence showed lack of net worth and credible financial linkages for the project's scale. On directions of the State Government, the MoU is cancelled effective today. No rights or obligations remain,” the UP government said through X handle of Invest UP, the newly created investment promotion and facilitation agency of the state government.

The MoU has been cancelled in the interest of transparency and highest level of probity in governance, the state government added

The MoU signed with Puch AI had drawn sharp criticism over the company’s credentials, prompting clarifications from both sides and a defined due diligence process from the state’s investment arm.

Puch AI co-founder and CEO Siddharth Bhatia had earlier said the company is “well-funded” and not bootstrapped, while declining to share financial details. On the investment itself, he confirmed the structure as a public-private partnership. “It does not involve any cost to the taxpayers of Uttar Pradesh. On the contrary, it brings investment into the state. The project will be executed in phases, with support from external investment partners. We have not taken any money, any GPUs, or any other form of support from the Government,” an earlier HT report quoted him as saying.