Saharanpur , A 74-year-old man accused his daughter-in-law and three others of attempting to kill his son by allegedly mixing poison into his blood pressure medicine over a property dispute, police said on Thursday.

UP man accuses daughter-in-law, three others of poisoning son over property dispute

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SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi said the complainant, Saeed, alleged that his daughter-in-law, Farhana alias Rani, wanted her husband, Murtaza, to transfer a plot to her name.

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According to the complaint, his son Murtaza was getting ready for work around 6 am on September 2 when he asked his wife for his blood pressure medicine. Farhana allegedly gave him medicine mixed with poison.

Saeed alleged that when Murtaza's condition deteriorated, his wife allegedly tried to suffocate him with a pillow. She allegedly told him that her sister, Khili, had brought the poison.

The complaint said the two sisters locked Murtaza inside a room and left. He managed to call his younger brother, Asif, and inform him of the incident.

Saeed reached the spot with his other sons and police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} Murtaza was taken to a nursing home and later shifted to the Government Medical College in Pilakhni as his condition worsened, Saeed said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murtaza was taken to a nursing home and later shifted to the Government Medical College in Pilakhni as his condition worsened, Saeed said. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant further alleged that Shahrukh and Haider visited Murtaza in the hospital and threatened him, asking him to transfer the plot in their sister's name. Saeed claimed that his son had also recorded a video on his mobile phone before being hospitalised, detailing the alleged poisoning.

He said he had sent complaints to senior officials but approached the court after no action was taken.

SHO Tyagi said police at the Kutubsher police station registered a case against Farhana, Khili, Shahrukh and Haider on the court's orders and opened an investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.