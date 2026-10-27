UP on alert as raging Cyclone Arnab likely to bring unseasonal rain to Lucknow

Cyclonic storm Arnab, which is now moving towards Andhra Pradesh and is expected to make landfall on October 28, will result in widespread unseasonal rainfall in most parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh from October 28 to 30.

Ahead of Cyclone Arnab's landfall, several UP distrcits have also been placed on alert for unseasonal rain due to the cyclonic storm. (PTI Photo/Representational)

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The Weatherman has forecast rainfall and inclement weather on October 29 (Thursday) and October 30 (Friday), in Lucknow as a result of the cyclone.

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The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Thursday and Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday. Track the latest updates on Cyclone Arnab here

Deep Dive When is Cyclone Arnab expected to bring unseasonal rain to Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow? Rain is forecast across parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh from October 28 to 30. Lucknow is expected to see inclement weather, with rain and possible thunderstorms on October 29 and 30. Which Uttar Pradesh districts are under heavy-rain alerts due to Cyclone Arnab? The IMD issued orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Sonbhadra and areas of eastern UP on October 29, and eight districts on October 30. A yellow alert was also issued for heavy rainfall in 11 districts, including Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki and Ayodhya. What precautions should people and farmers in Uttar Pradesh take during Cyclone Arnab-related storms? People should follow official warnings, shelter in permanent buildings, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from trees, electricity poles, weak structures and open areas during lightning. Farmers are advised to protect crops and produce and keep livestock in safe places.

On October 28 there is a high probability of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in nine districts: Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ghazipur, Ballia, and their surrounding regions.

For October 29 (Thursday), the orange alert means there is a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sonbhadra and surrounding regions.

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{{^usCountry}} There is likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 10 districts: Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, and surrounding regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 10 districts: Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, and surrounding regions. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 30 (Friday), the IMD predicted a high probability of heavy rainfall with an orange alert in eight districts: Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, and surrounding regions.

Furthermore, there is a high probability of thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (at speeds of 40–50 km/h) in Lucknow, Barabanki and surrounding regions.

Also Read | Andhra, Odisha brace for Cyclone Arnab; 15 NDRF teams deployed ahead of landfall, 3000 pregnant women under watch

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There is also a high probability of heavy rainfall (yellow alert) in 11 districts: Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Gonda, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, and surrounding regions.

“Due to the impact of Arnab that has formed in the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds in the region starting from October 28,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Regional Met Centre, Lucknow.

“Widespread unseasonal rainfall—accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds—is anticipated across the eastern and central regions of the state on October 29–30. Consequently, a significant drop in maximum temperatures, by 5–8°C, is expected,” he added.

UP alert over cyclone

The UP relief commissioner’s office has issued precautionary guidelines for the general public and farmers. In view of the anticipated weather changes, the state government has emphasised relief and rescue preparations, as well as precautionary measures.

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The relief commissioner’s office has urged people to follow weather-related warnings and the administration’s instructions. During storms, people have been advised to take shelter in permanent buildings, stay away from trees, electricity poles and weak structures, and avoid unnecessary travel. They have also been advised to avoid open fields, agricultural land and areas near water bodies during lightning.

Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect their crops and agricultural produce, and to keep their livestock in safe places. People have been urged to check official weather bulletins and alerts on the Sachet app for the latest updates.