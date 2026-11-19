The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance to give a six-month extension to panchayat administrators, allowing the government to defer holding elections to the panchayat bodies in the state.

India News

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Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said that the government has approved the draft Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (amendment) Ordinance, allowing more time for holding panchayat elections and seeking to extend the tenure of administrators appointed in the state’s panchayats by another six months.

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The ordinance, proposing an amendment to a sub-section of Section 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act,1947, would be sent to the Jan Bhavan for promulgation by the governor soon, Khanna said.

Since the state legislature is not in session and immediate action is required, the government decided to promulgate the ordinance under Article 213 of the Constitution, he added.

On October 14, the Allahabad high court directed the State Election Commission to hold panchayati raj elections in Uttar Pradesh within three months. The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are likely to be held early in 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} He said Section 12 provides for the appointment of administrators in the village panchayats for six months if elections cannot be held before the end of the panchayats’ term. A day before the term of the village panchayats was to end on May 26, 2026, the state government appointed the outgoing panchayat heads as administrators to perform routine functions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Section 12 provides for the appointment of administrators in the village panchayats for six months if elections cannot be held before the end of the panchayats’ term. A day before the term of the village panchayats was to end on May 26, 2026, the state government appointed the outgoing panchayat heads as administrators to perform routine functions. {{/usCountry}}