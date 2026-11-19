Two pilgrims were killed while 27 others got injured when a tourist bus carrying 32 passengers rammed into a truck on the Etawah-Kanpur highway near a roadside dhaba in Uttar Pradesh’s Sikandara town early Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the bus driver is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel. (Representative file photo)

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According to police, the bus driver is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel.

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The passengers, including 11 women and three children, were returning to Unnao after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan. The bus was driven by Aman, a resident of Unnao.

The deceased were identified as Ramanand Yadav, 45, and Krishanveer Singh, 50, both residents of Champapurwa village in Gangaghat, Unnao. The collision left several passengers seriously injured.

Also Read:Five dead, 29 hurt as 2 buses carrying pilgrims collide in Tarn Taran

The injured were shifted to the community health centre (CHC) in Secundara. Ten of those injured were referred to the medical college in Akbarpur after initial treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) Sikandara, Dhirendra Singh said 20 people had suffered serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) Sikandara, Dhirendra Singh said 20 people had suffered serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Police took custody of the bodies and removed the damaged vehicles from the highway to restore traffic movement. Further action will be taken after a complaint is received, he said.