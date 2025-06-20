UP: Woman kills son, daughter to go on 'honeymoon' with lover

A 24-year-old woman in Rodkali village of Muzaffarnagar allegedly, with the help of her lover, killed two of her children because she considered them to be an obstacle in her love affair, police said on Friday. Muskan, the woman, has been arrested, while the purported lover, Junaid, is on the run, they said.(Image for representation)

Muskan's two children, son Arhan and daughter Enaya, aged five and one, were found dead Thursday in their home in suspicious circumstances, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

"Investigation revealed the mother's involvement in the deaths, and she was taken into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime," said the Officer.

Muskan said she found her children to be an obstruction in her starting a new life with her lover, Junaid, so she decided to kill them, Kumar said.

"She gave them poison, which caused their death," the officer added.

Muskan had been in an illicit relationship with Junaid for a long time. Her husband, Waseem, is currently working in Chandigarh.

The couple allegedly planned to go for a "honeymoon" after killing the two children, police said.