The US has deported 1,700 Indian nationals since the start of this year, and the Indian side is firmly opposed to illegal immigration and is cooperating with American authorities on all matters related to migration and mobility, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The US deported 3,567 Indians in 2025, the highest number in 16 years, according to figures provided by the government in Parliament. more less

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“Since the beginning of this year, we’ve had 1,700 Indian nationals deported from [the US],” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question on the matter at a regular media briefing.

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“We have ongoing cooperation with the US on migration and mobility and India is firmly against illegal immigration. On deportation matters, we have cooperation with the US,” he said.

Once the Indian side receives information about a person who is to be deported, it verifies their nationality and then agrees to take them back, Jaiswal said while explaining the deportation process.

These 1,700 Indians were deported “for one reason or the other”, he said without going into details.

The external affairs ministry had said in July that the US had deported more than 4,800 Indian nationals since 2025. The US administration stepped up the deportation of illegal migrants from across the world as part of a crackdown that began soon after President Donald Trump took office last year.

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{{^usCountry}} The number of Indians deported from the US in 2025 – 3,567 – was the highest in the past 16 years, according to figures provided by the government in Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The number of Indians deported from the US in 2025 – 3,567 – was the highest in the past 16 years, according to figures provided by the government in Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

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External affairs minister S Jaishankar told Parliament in December last year that the government had engaged US authorities to ensure Indian nationals being deported were not ill-treated, and that women and children were not restrained on deportation flights with handcuffs and chains.

The maltreatment of 73-year-old Harjit Kaur during her deportation last year and the shackling of women and children on a deportation flight in February 2025 triggered a controversy, and India formally protested over these incidents.