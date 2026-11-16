US FAA begins 5-day audit of DGCA’s safety oversight system

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will begin reassessing India’s aviation safety oversight system from Monday, officials said.

The FAA routinely assesses the civil aviation authorities of countries whose airlines operate flights to the US. (Reuters/ Representational)

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A team is scheduled to examine the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over five days, focusing on its aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing processes.

FAA to check compliance with safety standards

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The assessment, scheduled from November 16 to 20, is being conducted under the FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme. This programme evaluates whether a country’s civil aviation regulator complies with safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations.

“The FAA looks at airworthiness, safety, operations and licensing. We are confident India will retain the Category 1 status this year too,” an official said, on the condition of anonymity.

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India was last assessed in 2021, when its ICAO effective implementation (EI) score rose from 69.95% to 85.65%, indicating improved compliance with international aviation safety standards. India currently holds Category 1 status under the FAA’s IASA programme.

Impact on Indian airlines

The FAA routinely assesses the civil aviation authorities of countries whose airlines operate flights to the US, have applied to fly there or have code-share arrangements with US airlines. The reassessment is conducted every five years.

The outcome of the assessment is significant for Indian carriers (particularly Air India) seeking to maintain and expand their presence in the US market.

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Ahead of the assessment, the DGCA conducted a final round of inspections of all Indian airlines in the first week of October, following two earlier rounds in August and September.

“The first two rounds of inspections focused largely on the operations of Air India and IndiGo, and were conducted in August and September, while the final round covered all domestic carriers,” official aware of the development said.

The inspections focused largely on the operational and safety standards maintained by the airlines. A few serious observations were noted and raised with the concerned airlines, requiring them to take immediate action and report back.

The DGCA also responded to a questionnaire from the FAA, comprising around 200 questions to the US regulator before their arrival.

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FAA’s visit comes at a time when a major overhaul of India’s aviation regulator has been proposed, with a plan to transform the DGCA into an independent, financially autonomous authority. HT had earlier reported that the DGCA had submitted the proposal to the civil aviation ministry.