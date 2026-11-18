The United States is finding it difficult to accept that the country is no longer the world’s largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), Nobel Prize-winning economist Dr Joseph E. Stiglitz has said.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Dr Joseph E. Stiglitz at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 14. (HT photo)

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The world is moving toward multipolarity and the biggest change in the global economic order came in the last decade when China overtook the US's GDP in terms of PPP, he said, warning that President Donald Trump’s attack in areas such as universities and research may create a turmoil over the country’s global position in the coming years.

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The economist, who served as the World Bank's chief economist from 1997 to 2000, made the remarks at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 14, during a conversation with Artha Global Executive Director Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha in the Capital.

“This is the fundamental problem in the world that it is very difficult for the US to accept that it is no longer the largest economy. It has had dominance in certain important areas, actually in universities. Until Donald Trump comes along. This is where things have gotten really difficult,” Stiglitz said, in an apparent reference to the Trump administration’s crackdown on universities and foreign students.

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{{^usCountry}} “The US did have some strengths. We attracted some of the best people from all over the world to our universities and many of them stayed there. Half of them are Indians. We were the place that benefitted from the talents of the entire world. And now, under Donald Trump, he has attacked our universities, he has attacked our research and science,” he said, adding “there is a kind of turmoil about the US’ position in the world, not next week but over the coming five years. But the broader issue is moving to a multi-polar world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The US did have some strengths. We attracted some of the best people from all over the world to our universities and many of them stayed there. Half of them are Indians. We were the place that benefitted from the talents of the entire world. And now, under Donald Trump, he has attacked our universities, he has attacked our research and science,” he said, adding “there is a kind of turmoil about the US’ position in the world, not next week but over the coming five years. But the broader issue is moving to a multi-polar world.” {{/usCountry}}

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From time-limiting foreign student visas and hiking H1B visa fees to demanding a 15% cap on international students at US universities, the Trump administration has rolled out a slew of measures targeting international students, in what appeared to be a concerted effort to restrict their entry into the country. The US courts have blocked some of these measures.

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“What the world needs to navigate this phase is the leadership of young, idealistic and pragmatic people. It also needs the rest of the world, especially the so-called middle powers, to stand up together against bully-like behaviour from the US, which is what it has become under President Donald Trump,” Stiglitz said. The former is what seems to have worked for the Democratic Party in the recent mid-term elections in the US, he said, expressing concerns over the rise of right-wing politics among men under 35, even as women continue to support progressive politics in the US.

Stiglitz said the US was a dominant country after World War II. “It was a unipolar system. It was in competition with Russia but it was clear who was going to win. Today, we are moving into a multipolar world and the most striking number on this actually occurred a decade ago when China’s GDP measured in PPP exceeded the US’s. The interesting thing is neither the US nor China advertised this,” he said.

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“The US did not want to say we have just become number 2 in the world, that’s not the American style. China wanted to keep at that moment its head below the parapet and didn't want to say it was number one,” he added.

However, that development took place a decade ago, Stiglitz said. China’s growth has slowed since then but at 4.5-5%, it is still roughly twice that of the US rate, he said, adding that the gap between the two economies has kept widening.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook, the US economy is projected at $32.64 trillion in 2026, with China second at $21.55 trillion (all figures are 2026 nominal GDP in current US dollars). Adjusted for PPP, however, the order flips, with China at about $44.6 trillion against $32.6 trillion for the US, because prices in China are lower. China is also growing faster, data showed, with the IMF projecting a 4.5% growth for the country this year, against 2.3% for the US.

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Stiglitz said China’s economic rise as an export superpower initially worked well for the Americans. “It wasn't (Alan) Greenspan, it was China that kept our prices down. So, we should say thank you to China…But China has grown so much over the last 30 years… Nobody had a sense that it would become a competitor to the US, the competitor that it has become,” he said.