US cautions its citizens travelling to India, says don't travel to J&K

The United States on Friday issued an advisory for its citizens asked them to exercise "increased caution" while travelling to India in the wake of "crime and terrorism". It further advised them to not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of the new advisory, the US State Department reduced the India Travel Advisory Level to 2 on a scale of one to 4 with the latter being the highest.

“Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism,” said the State Department.

“Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict,” it said.

A day ago, the State Department issued another advisory putting Pakistan on Level 3 and asking its citizens to reconsider their travel plans, especially in the country's restive provinces due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

The travel advisory further read, "Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations."

The advisory said that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities.”

“The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as US government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these areas,” said the travel advisory.

(With inputs from agencies)

