Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, confirms $48 billion investment, AI expansion in India by 2030

Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon, on Thursday stated that the tech company aims to invest around $48 billion and expand artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in the country. Giving a 2030 deadline, Jassy also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, on Thursday (@ajassy on X)

"The Prime Minister's vision for the last 12 years is just remarkable. You can see it in the development of the country and how important the country is in almost every aspect around the world," said Jassy.

The Amazon CEO further stated that since 2010, the tech company has invested $40 billion into India, and an additional $35 billion investment was announced last year.

“We just announced today that we're going to increase that amount from $35 billion to an incremental $48 billion of investment between 2026 and 2030,” said Jassy.

'Interest to invest in India' Hailing the investment announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Amazon's additional $13 billion investment shows a growing interest in the world to invest in India.

"A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India," the Prime Minister posted on X.