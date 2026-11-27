On Thursday, the SP released its manifesto for the 2027 Assembly polls promising 25 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities for more than two crore youngsters in five years, an annual pension of ₹40,000 for elderly women and a farm-loan waiver.

The BJP dismissed the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a "dhokha patra", accusing party president Akhilesh Yadav of making unrealistic promises.

Yogi exudes confidence ahead of polls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming assembly polls.

Adityanath said the BJP’s lotus symbol was bigger than him and that “everyone knows who is who”, when asked about the party’s CM face.