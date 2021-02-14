Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 50, 154 still missing after a week

Rescuers found 12 more bodies from the site of a flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, a week after the disaster struck, bringing the death toll to 50 with more than 150 people still missing, officials said. Five of the bodies were pulled out from the 1.7km long main tunnel of NTPC's hydel power project and seven others were recovered from various places.

Scientists have said that the flash flood in Chamoli was triggered by what could have been a large avalanche of glacier ice, which sent water, rocks and debris down the Dhauliganga river valley.

Here what we know seven days after the disaster:

1. Officials said the five bodies were recovered after the rescue workers cleared the muck inside the tunnel of the Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant at a distance of about 130 metres. They were among the 35 workers trapped inside the tunnel including about 30 workers trapped in another smaller underground tunnel beneath the main one.

2. "In the morning two bodies were first recovered inside the tunnel after clearing the muck at a distance of about 125-130 metres. Following that, three more bodies were recovered till Sunday afternoon,” Swati S Bhadauria, Chamoli’s district magistrate, said.

3. "The administration has kept seven ambulances and a chopper on standby in case any of the workers is found alive from the tunnel,” Bhadauria said.

4. Rescuers are also conducting vertical drilling to reach out to the smaller tunnel to rescue about 30 workers trapped inside.

5. “On Saturday, the rescue workers finished drilling vertically in the main tunnel to reach out to a small underground tunnel beneath it at a depth of 12.7 metres. They, however, hit slush after drilling the required depth which they have been pumping out to get inside to search for workers trapped inside it."

6. Rescue workers recovered the seven other bodies from Raini village near the Rishi Ganga hydel power project, the first one to be hit by the flash floods on Sunday. The remaining one body was recovered from Rudraprayag district in the Alaknanda river.

7. Nilesh Anand Bharne, deputy inspector general (law and order), said tout of the 50 bodies which have been pulled out, 25 have been identified. "Of the 50 bodies, 41 were recovered from Chamoli district, seven from Rudraprayag and one each from Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal districts," Bharne said.

8. Bharne said that rescue workers have also recovered 23 human body parts. “DNA samples of all the body parts and dead bodies have been collected to ascertain their identities,” he added.

9. Rescue workers have so far cremated 32 bodies and 11 human body parts “with complete rituals and respect”, he added.

10. “The rescue workers are working tirelessly to recover the remaining bodies. The family members can contact helpline numbers- 01372-251487 and 9084127503 for any queries or help," said Bharne.

11. An eight-member team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which had gone on foot to gather information about the glacier lake about 8km above Raini village, said that the 350-metre lake poses no threat of any flash floods as water is continuously draining out in the form of a stream.

12. The SDRF team also created a makeshift helipad near the glacial lake that a helicopter could land there, if needed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON