Chamoli flood: 13 Uttarakhand villages cut off as lone bridge near Rishi Ganga project washes away
As many as 13 villages in Uttarakhand were cut off after the lone bridge connecting them to the rest of the state was washed away in the flash floods near the Rishi Ganga project in the Chamoli district on Sunday.
The rescue agencies have set up a zip line to connect with them and provide relief material to the villages that inhabit nearly 2,500 people, Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday. The relief material is also being sent via choppers to the affected areas, he added.
As the only Border Roads Organisation (BRO) bridge connecting the villages to the outside world washed away following flood due to the glacial burst in Chamoli, Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre official Piyoosh Rautela on on Wednesday told news agency ANI that they will soon set up a temporary bridge.
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also visited the 13 border villages on Tuesday and met the locals. He asked them about the issues they were facing and assured them of all possible assistance.
The road connectivity has been cut off from the villages of the Frontier Region—Palli, Pang, Lata, Suraithota, Suki, Bhalgaon, Tolma, Fagarasu, Long Segdi, Gahar, Bhanguel, Juvagwad, Jugju.
Following the visit, Rawat said, "Apart from this the relief material is also being provided to the affected people of the villages cut off after the bridge collapsed. Ration packets are being air-dropped as well as provided by the rescue workers on foot. I would urge all the people to keep calm as the government has all the required resources to tackle the situation."
The chief minister added that the main focus is on searching the missing and rescuing those trapped inside the tunnel. “The rescue workers are trying to get inside the tunnel with a rope after drilling it. We hope that they will succeed in that," he said on Tuesday.
Rescue operations are underway at the Tapovan tunnel, where nearly 30 people are believed to be trapped. The rescue teams have so far recovered 32 bodies and over 200 people are reportedly missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Holding itself above laws': Tejasvi Surya on Twitter blog post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayers answered, says Dominican PM as India’s vaccine lands in Caribbean island
- Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit said he, as leader of a country with a population of just 72,000, "did not see the chances of getting such a swift positive response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Drones, dog squad roped in for rescue operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Witness the journey of Shipra Pathak, the water woman from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 villages cut off as lone bridge near Rishi Ganga project washes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says will not fully comply with govt orders to take down some accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Koo, Centre says Twitter's 'free expression' blog before meeting is 'unusual'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to start budget debates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan court rejects family’s plea for shifting trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panthers Party president Mankotia quits to keep ‘family matter’ private
- Mankotia apologised to the party leaders and workers that he could not consult them and added that he had 'very less time' and hence had to take the call.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel price: Wrong to say 'all-time high', says minister in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Proud andolan jeevi’: P Chidambaram’s take on phrase coined by PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox