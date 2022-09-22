Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttarakhand national highway blocked due to massive landslide, travellers re-routed | Video

Uttarakhand national highway blocked due to massive landslide, travellers re-routed | Video

india news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 10:30 AM IST

All the travellers who had been crossing the highway were stopped and re-routed to a safe location, ANI quoted district magistrate Mayur Dixit.

A video tweeted by ANI showed large amounts of debris rolling down from a hill in the area, blocking the highway and bringing the traffic to a standstill.(ANI videograb)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

Uttarakhand's National Highway-109 is currently blocked due to debris accumulated after a massive landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. The highway is located near Tarsali Village in the Rudraprayag district.

All the travellers who had been crossing the highway were stopped and re-routed to a safe location, ANI quoted district magistrate Mayur Dixit. The official said vehicular movement on the highway would be resumed once the roads are cleared of the debris.

A video tweeted by ANI showed large amounts of debris rolling down from a hill in the area, blocking the highway and bringing the traffic to a standstill. The state witnesses heavy rains every year and such incidents are a common occurrence.

The state disaster agency had earlier rescued 42 Adi Kailash pilgrims who were stranded near Tawaghat on their way back from the pilgrimage following road blockages caused by heavy rainfall. The pilgrims were mainly from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, an official said.

50 villagers from Vyas Valley were also rescued with the help of helicopters after remaining stranded for four days in Gunji due to disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP