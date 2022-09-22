Uttarakhand national highway blocked due to massive landslide, travellers re-routed | Video

Uttarakhand's National Highway-109 is currently blocked due to debris accumulated after a massive landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. The highway is located near Tarsali Village in the Rudraprayag district.

All the travellers who had been crossing the highway were stopped and re-routed to a safe location, ANI quoted district magistrate Mayur Dixit. The official said vehicular movement on the highway would be resumed once the roads are cleared of the debris.

A video tweeted by ANI showed large amounts of debris rolling down from a hill in the area, blocking the highway and bringing the traffic to a standstill. The state witnesses heavy rains every year and such incidents are a common occurrence.

The state disaster agency had earlier rescued 42 Adi Kailash pilgrims who were stranded near Tawaghat on their way back from the pilgrimage following road blockages caused by heavy rainfall. The pilgrims were mainly from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, an official said.

50 villagers from Vyas Valley were also rescued with the help of helicopters after remaining stranded for four days in Gunji due to disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

(With agency inputs)

