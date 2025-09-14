Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vaishno Devi Yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall

ANI |
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 07:29 am IST

The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi was suspended for 14 days in a row due to adverse weather conditions and multiple landslides in the region.

Due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhawan, the commencement of the temporarily suspended Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra stands postponed till further orders, as per the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Banganga entrance gate as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continues to remain suspended.(PTI)
Banganga entrance gate as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continues to remain suspended.(PTI)

The pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi was suspended for 14 days in a row due to adverse weather conditions and multiple landslides in the region.

In a post on social media X, the Board requested devotes to stay updated through official communication channels.

"Due to incessant rain at Bhawan & the track, commencement of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra scheduled from 14th September stands postponed till further order. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels," the post read.

Earlier, the Shrine Board expressed gratitude to the devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension of the Yatra.

"The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience, and the Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this revered pilgrimage."

Authorities cited safety concerns as persistent rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked tracks leading to the shrine, making movement unsafe for pilgrims. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remains disrupted at several points due to landslides and road damage, further complicating connectivity.

The prolonged suspension caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the yatra are also facing difficulties.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Vaishno Devi Yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On