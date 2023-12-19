close_game
News / India News / VHP invites LK Advani, MM Joshi to Ram Temple event, says 'they will try their best'

VHP invites LK Advani, MM Joshi to Ram Temple event, says 'they will try their best'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 19, 2023 06:03 PM IST

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said on Monday they had been requested not to attend the event.

New Delhi: LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP stalwarts who played a crucial role in the 1990 Rath Yatra that paved the way to the party's accession to power, have been invited by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next month. The invitation came a day after a temple trust official said they had been requested “not to come” considering their advanced age.

LK Advani being invited for the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya.
LK Advani being invited for the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar said both BJP veterans told him that they will try their best to attend the January 22 event.

"The pioneers of the Ram Mandir movement, Advani ji and Murli Manohar Joshi ji were invited to attend the consecration ceremony. Both of them said that they will try their best to come," the VHP quoted president Alok Kumar as saying on X.

After the Rath Yatra, the BJP became a formidable force in the country's politics, which was dominated by the Congress.

Advani is 96 years old. Joshi will turn 90 next month.

Also read: LK Advani, MM Joshi 'requested not to come' for Ram Temple event: Ayodhya trust official

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said on Monday they had been requested not to attend the event.

"Both are elders in the (Sangh) family and considering their age, they have been requested not to come (to Ayodhya for the consecration event). Both have accepted our request," he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in the temple on January 22.

4000 saints, including those from 13 Akharas, have been invited to the event. 2200 other dignitaries have also been invited.

"Spiritual guru Dalai Lama, Mata Amritanandamayi of Kerala, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, actors Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Arun Govil (who played Lord Ram in the television series 'Ramayana'), filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and leading industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, famous painter Vasudev Kamat, ISRO's Director Nilesh Desai and many other well-known personalities will also be present at the consecration ceremony," he added.

With inputs from ANI

