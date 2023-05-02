Home / India News / VHP slams Sonia Gandhi over Congress's Bajrang Dal move in Karnataka: ‘Will not let your…’

VHP slams Sonia Gandhi over Congress's Bajrang Dal move in Karnataka: ‘Will not let your…’

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 02, 2023 03:34 PM IST

VHP lashed out at Congress for equating Bajrang Dal with the banned PFI in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for equating Bajrang Dal with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election and said the people of the country will not accept it.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.(ANI file)
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.(ANI file)

The Congress, in its manifesto, said it will take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the PFI and others.

“It's unfortunate that Congress today compared the Bajrang Dal with anti-national and banned PFI. People of the country will not accept it. The Bajrang Dal accepts this challenge and will answer it through all democratic ways,” Surendra Jain, international general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said in a video statement.

The youth wing of the VHP, Bajrang Dal, will stage a protest outside the Congress' Delhi office on Tuesday.

“Every member of the Bajrang Dal is dedicated to the serve the country and society while the entire world is aware of the activities of the PFI,” Jain said.

"You cannot deceive the people of the country, (senior Congress leader) Sonia Gandhi. The way you have attempted to defame the Bajrang Dal, people of the country will not accept it. Every activist of the Bajrang Dal will take it as a challenge," Jain added.

"We do not dabble in politics. But you want to drag us into politics. Then, we would like to respond to you in that arena also and we will not let your wrong intentions be fulfilled," the VHP leader said.

Hitting out at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he also said that her party's "hidden agenda" has come out in the open with its poll promise.

"You talk about banning the Bajrang Dal and you forgot that you had opposed the ban on SIMI. People like you had staged demonstrations on streets protesting the ban on SIMI. When you are talking about a ban on Bajrang Dal, your hidden agenda has come out in open," Jain charged.

The Bajrang Dal and people of the country accept this challenge and "a reply will be given in all democratic ways", the VHP leader added.

Slamming the Congress in a series of tweets, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the party which is being rejected all over the country is daydreaming of banning the Bajrang Dal.

"Comparison of PFI with Bajrang Dal...Enough of Congress drama in Karnataka. This manifesto itself will become the factor of the Congress's end," he said in one of the tweets.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
sonia gandhi bajrang dal karnataka election karnataka assembly election congress bjp vhp + 5 more
sonia gandhi bajrang dal karnataka election karnataka assembly election congress bjp vhp + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out