Congress unveils Karnataka poll manifesto, promises 2,000 a month to woman head of family

ByAryan Prakash
May 02, 2023 11:38 AM IST

Karnataka election: Voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10. The counting will take place on May 13.

The Congress on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election, focusing big on women voters and youth. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah were among the leaders who released the manifesto.

The big announcements include 200 units of free power to each household, 2,000 to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi project and a sum of 3,000 for two years to unemployed graduates.

Congress proposes to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI. It says it is committed to take a firm and decisive stand against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The other poll promises by the grand old party include “to abolish corruption in public works and to create a transparent tender system in PWD, rural development, irrigation, urban development and power sector by enacting a special law to punish the perpetrators of corruption”.

The Congress has also promised setting up a dedicated fund of 2,000 crore to modernise all the existing courts of the state. The party said it will set up high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in every village panchayat of the state. Under the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Scheme, the Congress if voted to power will invest 50,000 crore in five years to improve villages which includes providing clean drinking water, sanitation, basic education, health and all weather roads.

The Congress has also proposed Krishi Sarvodaya Nidhi, under which it will allocate 1.50 lakh crore in five years for modernisation of agriculture, subsidy, loan and insurance.

For women voters, the Congress promised to support 5,000 women entrepreneurs every year. It has also announced to nurture 5,000 Stree-Shakti micro-enterprises over five years and encourage them to take up modern needs like food processing, catering, mobile canteens, solid waste management etc.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
karnataka election karnataka congress dk shivakumar + 2 more
