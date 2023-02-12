Home / India News / Video of Jaya Bachchan's outburst in Rajya Sabha viral; BJP condemns

Video of Jaya Bachchan's outburst in Rajya Sabha viral; BJP condemns

Published on Feb 12, 2023

In the viral video, an angry Jaya Bachchan can be seen pointing her finger at Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Socia media users questioned Jaya Bachchan's outburst in the Rajya Sabha as this video went viral.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A video of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan angrily pointing her finger at chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is going viral with BJP leaders sharing and condemning it, while social media users compared her outburst with her general reaction to photojournalists. "Jaya Bachchan's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha is condemnable," BJP's Ajay Sehrawat wrote sharing the video.

Information and broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta said the video reminded him of the time when the UPA was in power and Jaya Bachchan made some harsh comment. "Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issues a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.)," he tweeted.

The viral video is from the Rajy Sabha proceeding on February 9.

Amid the uproarious sessions in Parliament over Adani scam, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil was suspended for the rest of the ongoing Budget Session for violating the directions of the chairman. Jaya Bachchan spoke in support of the Congress MP and said she was not given a chance to clarify. "I think it was done in a very humiliating manner. Shouldn't have happened. If they feel something wrong was done, they should've sent it to Committee. Don't know if they sent it.She wasn't given a chance to clarify," Jaya Bachchan said.

jaya bachchan rajya sabha
