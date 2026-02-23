Vijay sounds war bugle, says 2026 Tamil Nadu polls a faceoff with Stalin

Addressing a party meet in Vellore, Vijay framed the upcoming polls as a personal and political showdown. “In the Tamil Nadu elections, the competition is between Vijay and Stalin Sir. Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu. The war is between TVK and DMK,” he said.

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), declaring that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be a direct contest between “pure force TVK and evil force DMK.”

Calling the election a “Whistle revolution election” - referring to TVK’s party symbol - Vijay asserted, “No one can buy us, our vote is for whistle.” He urged supporters to remain disciplined, making a public appeal: “My kind request to everyone, I need to go to Chennai, please don’t follow me in front of my car on bikes.”

Vijay accused the DMK government of betrayal and corruption. “MK Stalin has given fake promises and is cheating people. After we form a government in Tamil Nadu, I will personally meet everyone and go to every district and meet my people,” he said, promising that TVK would “keep up its promise without deviation.”

In a sharp jibe at the ruling party, Vijay said, “Today, there is a fake model government. A stand-up comedy state government is currently ruling in Tamil Nadu.” He also picked holes in the DMK’s claim of running a “superstar state,” alleging that it had instead transformed into a “super-standup comedian run-govt.”

Targeting Chief Minister Stalin’s remarks that all parties were his friends, Vijay questioned the sincerity of that claim. “When asked about political enemies, Stalin sir said all are my friends. If we are friends, why did you blame me in the Karur incident?” he asked, referring to the Karur tragedy. “You did everything and blamed us,” he alleged.

Positioning TVK as the true representative of the people, Vijay said, “The competition is between the Tamil Nadu people and Stalin sir. Vijay and people are like blood and flesh; no one can separate them.”

He further accused the ruling dispensation of being driven by “bribe, corruption, and political gains,” adding that TVK would not be “deceived trusting anyone.”

Describing the 2026 polls as “historic” and even a “miracle election,” Vijay sought to galvanise cadres ahead of what he called a decisive battle between the people and the DMK government.