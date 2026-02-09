Vizag cops arrest Hyderabad techie, say he was involved in multiple burglaries

The Visakhapatnam police have arrested a 27-year-old techie for a string of burglaries across the city, saying he made the switch to fund a life of luxury, including overseas travel and a BMW, a top city police officer said on Monday. Achhi Mahesh Reddy alias Sunny was taken into custody on Saturday (PIXABAY)

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi told reporters that 699 gm of gold ornaments, 3.8kg of silver, and a BMW car were seized from the suspect.

Bagchi said the suspect, Achhi Mahesh Reddy alias Sunny, was allegedly involved in a series of house break-ins reported across the limits of the Gajuwaka, Arilova, Malkapuram, Pendurthi, and Duvvada police stations in the last three months.

“The accused was allegedly involved in thefts of 1,084.94 grams of gold, 6,333.50 grams of silver and ₹40,500 in cash from various houses across the city,” he said.

Reddy, a native of Kakinada and resident of Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam, was taken into custody on Saturday following months of investigation by the Gajuwaka crime police.

“He had previously worked with a prominent IT firm in Hyderabad… he had turned to burglaries to make a quick buck and maintain a lavish lifestyle,” the police commissioner said.

Bagchi said Mahesh Reddy was a post-graduate, but had started committing crimes when he was just 15 and was detained as a juvenile in this connection.

But he did not change course and was allegedly involved in 32 more burglaries across Kakinada, Sarapavaram, Ramachandrapuram, Indrapalem, and Rajamahendravaram. He was caught again and spent 14 months in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Bagchi said the Reddy figured in investigations of the Visakhapatnam police during its probe into a burglary case registered by a local resident from Gajuwaka, Kanna Shiva Ramakrishna, on October 14, 2025. Ramakrishna had reported gold and silver ornaments worth ₹4.31 lakh was missing in the burglary.

He said special teams led by deputy commissioner of police (crimes) K Latha Madhuri, assistant commissioner of police (in-charge of crimes) A Narasimha Murthy and south sub-division crime inspector K Srinivasa Rao had been formed to track the accused.

“Sustained investigation and technical analysis led police to identify and apprehend the accused,” Bagchi said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the special teams arrested Sunny on Saturday. A case was booked for theft and burglary. Further investigation is underway,” the police commissioner said.