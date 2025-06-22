A lingering delay in the supply of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters by Boeing has disrupted the Indian Army’s plans to modernise its aviation wing, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday, even as the US aerospace giant stressed it is working towards executing the contract as quickly as possible. Wait for Apache attack helicopters continues

The army raised its first Apache squadron at Jodhpur in March 2024 to strengthen its posture against Pakistan, hoping that Boeing would begin deliveries a few weeks thereafter. However, 15 months later, not a single helicopter has been delivered as the US firm grapples with supply chain bottlenecks in the aerospace industry that have slowed down production, the officials said, asking not to be named.

The 451 Army Aviation squadron was raised at Nagtalao near Jodhpur on March 15, 2024. The helicopter base is fully ready to operate the Apaches, the officials added. In 2020, the army ordered six Apache attack helicopters from the US for more than ₹4,100 crore.

“We remain closely engaged with the US Government and the Indian Army and continue working to execute our contract as swiftly as possible to meet the Indian Army’s fleet requirements. For any additional information, we defer to our customer,” a Boeing spokesperson said in response to a query on the delay.

Another hurdle to the Apache project was related to India’s low ranking in a US government programme that prioritised foreign customers, but that issue was resolved last year, as previously reported by HT.

The matter related to India’s rating being low on the US Defense Priorities and Allocations System Programme (DPAS) was resolved in April-May 2024. Issues related to DPAS, which covers 22 critical components fitted on the Apaches, including engines, gearboxes and weapons, were resolved after six months of discussions, but supply chain issues linger.

The US uses DPAS to prioritise defence-related contracts throughout the US supply chain to support military, homeland security, critical infrastructure and other requirements. It is also used to provide military or critical infrastructure assistance to foreign countries.

Armed with fire-and-forget Hellfire missiles, the Apache can track up to 128 targets per minute and prioritise threats. The missiles equip the gunships with heavy anti-armour capabilities.

Apart from the Apaches, another crucial project hit by supply chain bottlenecks was the delivery of F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by US firm GE Aerospace for the ongoing Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) programme. However, GE Aerospace has sorted out the issues and has ramped up production to execute the Indian order for 99 F404-IN20 engines.

Boeing started production of Apaches for the Indian Army at its Mesa facility in Arizona in August 2023, targeting deliveries the following year. This was after the joint venture Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) delivered the army’s first Apache fuselage from its facility in Hyderabad.

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 such helicopters.

The Army Aviation Corps is modernising its capabilities with attack helicopters, Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) and unmanned aerial vehicles. In March, the defence ministry signed two contracts worth ₹62,700 crore with HAL for 156 Prachand LCHs for the army and the IAF.

The Army Aviation Corps will also begin inducting the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft systems ordered from the US within four years. Last year, India signed a deal worth $3.5 billion with the US for 31 MQ-9B drones to boost its defence preparedness, primarily with an eye on China. Fifteen drones will be for the navy, and eight each for the army and the IAF.