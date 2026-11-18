NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday struck a cautious note on party MLA Rohit Pawar’s allegations that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was shielding the owners of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft in which former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died in a crash in Baramati.

Sule said she would speak to Rohit Pawar to understand the specific issues he raised during a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday.

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Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule said she would speak to Rohit Pawar to understand the specific issues he raised during a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday.

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“I could not watch his media conference yesterday as I was preoccupied with Sonia Gandhi’s book launch function in Delhi. I read about it in the newspapers this morning. I will speak to Rohit to understand the specific issues behind the allegations he made,” she said.

Deep Dive What did Rohit Pawar allege about the investigation into Ajit Pawar’s plane crash? Rohit Pawar accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding VSR Ventures, which operated the aircraft, and alleged that the investigation had stalled because of Fadnavis’s ties to the company’s owner. These are allegations reported in the articles, not established findings. What did Supriya Sule say about the Ajit Pawar plane crash investigation? Sule said she would speak to Rohit Pawar to understand his allegations and urged people to wait for the final investigation report. She said the truth about the circumstances of the crash must come out. Who is handling the investigation into Ajit Pawar’s plane crash? Sule said the aircraft accident falls under the Union civil aviation ministry’s jurisdiction. The articles also report that Fadnavis asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation and the release of its report.

Sule pointed out that the aircraft accident fell under the jurisdiction of the Union civil aviation ministry. She also referred to chief minister Fadnavis’s request to Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday to expedite the investigation into the crash.

“Fadnavis had requested Amit Shah yesterday, during the unveiling of Ajit dada’s bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises, to expedite the plane crash investigation so that it can be established whether it was an accident or whether it happened due to some other reason,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Appealing to people to wait for the final investigation report, Sule stressed that the truth about the circumstances leading to the crash must come out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing to people to wait for the final investigation report, Sule stressed that the truth about the circumstances leading to the crash must come out. {{/usCountry}}

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The Baramati MP further also said that Rohit Pawar is distressed by the death of Ajit Pawar, who was his uncle.

“In his seven decades of political career, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar has never made allegations against anyone. The present generation of politicians has a different style of doing politics. Every politician has his own way of doing politics,” Sule said.

Don’t cross lines: Tambe

Meanwhile, Independent MLC from Nashik division Satyajeet Tambe criticised NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for targeting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, saying it was wrong to exploit a tragedy for political gains without concrete evidence.

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Tambe reminded Rohit of the close ties between Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis and cautioned him against crossing political and personal boundaries while pursuing political ambitions.

“After the tragic accidental death of Ajit dada, trying to link this accident to Fadnavis without any concrete basis is not merely a political accusation but an extremely serious and unfortunate act. I consider exploiting such a sensitive moment for political gain deeply wrong,” Tambe posted on X.

He said political ambitions were natural for young leaders but stressed the need for restraint and maturity.

“After all, we are all politicians from the same generation. Everyone has certain ambitions when working in politics. There is nothing wrong with that. You have them, and so do we, and so will every young leader in the state. But it is equally important to remain mindful of not crossing our political and personal boundaries as we pursue these ambitions,” he said.

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Advising Rohit Pawar to exercise restraint, Tambe said he should consider the gravity of an issue, its consequences and the timing before making public statements.

“In politics, there is a right time for everything. Some opportunities come along naturally as circumstances change. So, rather than rushing unnecessarily in your own political journey, place greater importance on patience, study and consistency,” he said.

BJP cabinet minister Girish Mahajan has also hit out at Rohit Pawar, accusing him of making baseless allegations against Fadnavis. He pointed out that aircraft operated by VSR Ventures had been used by politicians across party lines, including Rohit Pawar himself.

“Rohit Pawar himself used these aircraft. Does that mean he, too, had a hand in conspiring in Dada’s death?” Mahajan asked.

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He also claimed that Ajit Pawar’s widow and Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar had repeatedly advised Rohit Pawar against making such statements.

Rohit Pawar had accused Fadnavis of shielding the owners of VSR Ventures, the aviation firm that operated the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the fatal crash near Baramati. He alleged that the investigation had stalled because of the close ties between Fadnavis and VSR Ventures owner V K Singh.

Fadnavis has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking expeditious investigation into the crash and early release of the probe report.