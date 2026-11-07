Leh, Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent intervention in Ladakh, alleging that the Lieutenant Governor-led administration was orchestrating a targeted smear and defamation campaign against him and other critics in the Union Territory.

Wangchuk appeals to President Murmu, alleges smear campaign by Ladakh administration

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The appeal comes amid a series of administrative actions involving institutions associated with Wangchuk, including the cancellation of the land lease of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh , in August 2025.

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The Ladakh administration had cancelled the lease, citing failure to execute the lease deed and pay the required premium within the stipulated period, as well as alleged non-compliance with the land's intended use.

The administration has also directed HIAL to refrain from undertaking further activities related to the functioning of its Desert Flower School.

Separately, the labour court in Leh on Saturday reserved its order in a case involving allegations of non-payment of statutory maternity benefits and unfair treatment of a former HIAL employee.

Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, HIAL's co-founder and CEO, have attributed the delay in finalising the land deal to bureaucratic hurdles. They have alleged that the cancellation was part of a politically motivated witch-hunt linked to the campaign for Sixth Schedule safeguards and statehood for Ladakh.

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{{^usCountry}} In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk released excerpts of what he described as a "sting operation" conducted by his lawyers, alleging that a creative agency associated with two social media pages was involved in efforts to target him and promote the work of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk released excerpts of what he described as a "sting operation" conducted by his lawyers, alleging that a creative agency associated with two social media pages was involved in efforts to target him and promote the work of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. {{/usCountry}}

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Wangchuk said two Facebook and Instagram pages, 'Ladakh Lens' and 'Ladakh Vision', surfaced on October 14, a day after Saxena made remarks about him at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai on October 13.

He alleged that both pages were created by the same creative agency and that their similar appearance and timing prompted his lawyers to investigate the agency.

The video features excerpts of a conversation between the lawyers and the agency's alleged owner, who speaks of possible links with the LG's team, offers to facilitate contacts in Ladakh and refers to a Pune-based company handling the work.

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Wangchuk alleged that the conversation pointed to the involvement of the LG administration in orchestrating online campaigns against its critics.

He further claimed that national resources were being used for activities aimed at discrediting Ladakhi leaders.

In his appeal to the President, Wangchuk raised broader concerns over governance in Ladakh, alleging restrictions on democratic rights and freedom of expression under the LG administration.

He claimed that even social media comments and likes had led to FIRs and arrests.

Questioning several administrative policies, he alleged that the land, industrial, power and tourism policies favoured corporate interests at the expense of local communities.

He also criticised the liquor policy, claiming that the administration was facilitating the establishment of liquor outlets in villages by reducing the number of mandatory No Objection Certificates from 16 to six.

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Wangchuk further alleged that institutions associated with him were facing administrative harassment.

He said he had initially shared the sting-operation material with a senior official in the Union Home Ministry, seeking intervention, but communication stopped after a few exchanges.

Wangchuk said he had been reluctant to make the material public out of concern that it could affect the country's dignity and morale.

He added that he had released only selected excerpts of the purported sting operation, withholding further material from the Lok Niwas for now.

Wangchuk urged President Murmu to ensure equal rights, democratic freedoms and justice for residents of border regions, including Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG's office to the allegations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.