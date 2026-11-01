Wanted criminal carrying 50,000 reward killed in police encounter in Noida; 2 cops injured

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Noida's Sector 126 on Saturday night. Two policemen also sustained bullet injuries.

The police action came after the suspect was booked in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Badalpur police station. (HT/Representative)

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Police identified the deceased as Aman Tyagi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

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The police action came after Tyagi was booked in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Badalpur police station.

According to police, on Saturday night, a man riding a motorcycle was spotted during checking near Sector 126. When the police personnel deployed at the spot tried to stop him, he allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire at them.

"In retaliatory fire, the suspect sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said Preeti Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida.

The DCP said that two policemen, Sub-Inspector Narendra and Constable Dheeraj, sustained bullet injuries to their legs. Both are undergoing treatment.

Police said Tyagi was wanted in a case registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder) 351 (criminal initially) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of BNS at Badalpur police station in Greater Noida.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, a police team was formed, and a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, a police team was formed, and a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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The police investigation also revealed that the suspect was allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including murder, robbery and extortion. More than 20 cases were registered against him in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar between 2012 and 2026. He was also booked under the Gangsters Act and arrested in Noida following a brief exchange of fire in 2019. He was later released on bail but allegedly became involved in criminal activities again.

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Police said that Tyagi was linked to a gang operating in Greater Noida. The gang was allegedly involved in the murder of a person associated with a political party in 2013. The gang members were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2023.