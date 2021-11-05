Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WATCH: Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of ritual for Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is observed a day after Diwali festivities, to mark the lifting of Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect the residents of Braj from the wrath of Lord Indra.
WATCH: Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of ritual for Govardhan Puja. (ANI video grab)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was spotted getting whipped as part of a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in the city of Durg, a video tweeted by news agency ANI showed on Friday.

In the video, Bhupesh Baghel, clad in a turban and traditional attire, is seen standing with one of his arms stretched as a man whips him. A crowd of people is seen surrounding them and clicking pictures of the chief minister as he gets whipped. Loud music, combined with the beating of drums, is also heard playing in the background.

After eight rounds of whipping, the man doing the whipping finally stops and hugs the chief minister.

Govardhan Puja is observed a day after Diwali festivities, to mark the lifting of Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect the residents of Braj from the wrath of Lord Indra. The puja is being celebrated on Friday, primarily across Northern India.

Union home minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. "Best wishes for 'Govardhan Puja' to all. Jai Shri Krishna!" tweeted Shah.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wished people and prayed for the welfare of all. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on Govardhan Pooja, a symbol of nature, environment and promotion of livestock. I pray to Lord Krishna to remove the sufferings of all and for the welfare of all," he said in a tweet.

govardhan puja bhupesh baghel
