Home / India News / Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman makes a stopover at Chennai market, buys vegetables

Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman makes a stopover at Chennai market, buys vegetables

india news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 11:10 PM IST

"During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables,' a tweet by Sitharaman's office said.

Sitharaman at the Mylapore locality of Chennai.(@nsitharamanoffc)
Sitharaman at the Mylapore locality of Chennai.(@nsitharamanoffc)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Saturday seen interacting with local vendors in Chennai. She also bought some vegetables from them. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed Sitharaman at Chennai's Mylapore locality where she is seen picking up some sweet potatoes for herself from a vegetable basket. She also greets and speaks to locals who were present.

“During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables,” a tweet by her office said. The handle also posted a few pictures from her visit.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user said sarcastically: "May be she's eyeing retail vegetable shops to be brought under GST... Watchout folks.."

Another was concerned about her security. "Nice but can be a security nightmare, union minister must be careful," Balaraman Sriram said.

Vegetables are among a few items that have been hit by inflation.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman inaugurated ‘Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam’ - a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs - in the city.

Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, and slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nirmala sitharaman
nirmala sitharaman

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out