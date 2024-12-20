Watching developments in Myanmar, says India as rebels capture military command

NEW DELHI: India said on Friday that it is closely monitoring developments in Myanmar following reports of intensification of fighting between the junta and resistance forces and the capture of a military command in Rakhine state by the Arakan Army. India has largely refrained from criticising the junta’s actions since it assumed power in a coup two years ago, though it has called for a complete cessation of violence (AP FILE PHOTO)

The resistance forces and so-called people’s defence forces in Myanmar have scored a series of military victories since three of the country’s main armed ethnic groups jointly launched a military offensive against the junta in October 2023. On Friday, the Arakan Army said it had captured the Western Command headquarters in Ann town of Rakhine state after more than two months of fighting.

“We are following developments in Myanmar very closely. We understand that the fighting has intensified, and we are following the evolving situation very closely,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing in response to questions.

Jaiswal noted that India had relocated officials serving in the Indian consulate in the port city of Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, to Yangon in April. “But even though the relocation has happened, our consulate in Sittwe continues to be functional,” he said.

“We also have several developmental cooperation projects [in Myanmar] which continue to go forward. I must emphasise that these projects are all grant-based projects from India, and they are intended to serve the interests of the people of Myanmar,” Jaiswal said.

Sittwe, developed with New Delhi’s assistance, is crucial for the India-backed Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project that is intended to connect the port in Myanmar with Kolkata port. People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the Arakan Army had captured most of Rakhine state, barring Sittwe and Mahn Aung township, which has a naval base.

The people said India has been in touch with both the junta and the resistance forces recently.

Jaiswal said foreign secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Thailand on Thursday to participate in informal consultations among Myanmar’s neighbours on the situation in that country. The Indian side “explained its position” during the discussions.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Bangladesh Advisor for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain, Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, and China Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong pose for a photo before the six-country informal consultation to discuss ways in addressing shared concerns, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Thailand Foreign Ministry via AP)

“Our position on Myanmar has been consistent. We have called for the cessation of all violence, we have called for peace and stability and resolution of the ethnic issue through the establishment of a genuine federal democracy,” Jaiswal said.

“We also believe that this process of return of stability should be Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned and should take into account the views of all stakeholders to ensure that peace and stability return to Myanmar early.”

Jaiswal said the “land boundary neighbours of Myanmar have a particular set of concerns” but did not elaborate on this matter.

The fighting since the launch of an offensive last October by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which includes the Arakan Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), has highlighted the junta’s increasingly fragile grip on areas close to India’s strategic northeastern states.

India has largely refrained from criticising the junta’s actions since it assumed power in a coup two years ago, though it has called for a complete cessation of violence and a dialogue aimed at a transition to an inclusive and federal democracy. India’s stance is tied to concerns that any pressure on the junta could push it closer to China.