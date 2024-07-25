‘We expect Canada to take action against anti-India elements’: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday criticised Canadian authorities for acting against two men who allegedly made online threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while failing to act against pro-Khalistan elements who have made similar threats against Indian leaders and diplomats. Protestors of the Khalistan movement (AP Photo)

A special counter-terror unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has charged a 67-year-old man from Edmonton under the Criminal Code for allegedly posting threats on YouTube to kill Trudeau, deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh. A 23-year-old man from Calgary was also charged for allegedly posting threats to kill Trudeau on X.

“We have seen these reports. When a democracy adopts different yardsticks to measure or implement the rule of law and freedom of expression, it only exposes its own double standard,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said when he was asked about the development at a regular media briefing.

“We expect Canada to take action against anti-India elements who have repeatedly threatened Indian leaders, institutions, airlines and diplomats with violence. We would like to see strong action, the same level of action on threats against us,” he said, referring to threats against Indian leaders and diplomats by Khalistani activists.

Responding to a separate question on the vandalisation of a temple at Edmonton in Canada, Jaiswal said the Indian side has strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities, both in New Delhi and Ottawa.

“We condemn the vandalisation. We expect the local authorities to take strong and swift action against those responsible. These attacks against temples have become a recurring occurrence and are done with a purpose which is not difficult to fathom,” he said.

There have been a “number of such incidents” in Canada in recent times, and the “lack of action against the perpetrators” has emboldened such criminal elements, he said.

“Those advocating and responsible for extremism and violence need to be brought to justice or else the rule of law and respect for pluralism in Canada will continue to be severely undermined. We hope the Canadian government will take action,” Jaiswal added.