‘We may not have numbers, but we have resolve’: Top quotes from PM's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the failure of the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha as a setback for women and apologised for not being able to secure its passage. PM Modi addressed the nation on Women's bill on Saturday.

PM Modi was addressing the nation a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to clear Lok Sabha amid a united front from the Opposition.

Also read | 'Congress, Oppn parties committed foeticide': PM Modi after women's quota bill setback

Addressing the nation, Modi criticised opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of blocking a measure to enhance women’s representation.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech: ‘Nation’s interest is paramount’ "For us, the nation’s interest is paramount. But when some place party interest above national interest, then women and the country have to bear the consequences. This is what has happened this time as well. Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and the Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have suffered."

‘I seek forgiveness from women’ "I seek forgiveness from all women of the country. Every citizen of India is watching how dreams of our women have been crushed"

‘Attack on dignity of women’ "What happened in Parliament was not just desk thumping, but an attack on the dignity and self respect of women. A woman may forget many things, but she never forgets her insult. The conduct of the Congress and its allies in Parliament will remain in the minds of women across the country. Whenever people see these leaders in their constituencies, they will remember that these are the same individuals who celebrated stopping women’s reservation in Parliament. The women of the country are watching closely and understand their intent."

'Congress, Oppn parties committed foeticide' “This was an attempt to give more voice to every state in the Parliament. Whether states are small or big, whether they have more population or less, this was an attempt to ensure equal distribution of power. But the Congress and its allies committed foeticide of this honest attempt in front of the whole country. They have committed foeticide,”

‘Celebration after defeat’ "Yesterday crores of women across the country were watching Parliament. The nation's women were observing closely. It saddened me deeply to see that when this proposal in the interest of women was defeated, parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP, these dynastic parties, were clapping in celebration."

‘Women are watching closely’ "They are forgetting that the women of the 21st century are closely watching every development in the country. They can sense intentions and clearly understand the truth. Therefore, the sin committed by the opposition in opposing women's reservation will surely be punished. These parties have also disrespected the sentiments of the framers of the Constitution, and they will not be able to escape the punishment given by the people. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the House was not about taking anything away from anyone, it was about giving something to everyone."

‘Missed opportunity to create history’ "I expected Congress to correct its past mistakes, but they missed an opportunity to script new history. Congress has always believed in politics of dividing people, so they spread falsehood about North-South divide. Every single challenge our country faces today is due to negative approach of Congress party over years"

‘Nari Shakti Vandan amendment’ “The Nari Shakti Vandan amendment was the need of the hour. It aimed to equally strengthen all states across the country, whether big or small, and ensure balanced representation. It was an honest effort to enhance the voice of every state. However, this effort has been defeated in Parliament by the Congress and its allies. These parties have consistently opposed women’s reservation and have, time and again, created obstacles to prevent its implementation.”