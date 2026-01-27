Delhi weather: IMD issues yellow alert; rain, thundershowers likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and forecast rainfall along with strong gusty winds for Delhi on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 9 degrees Celsius. The weather in the national capital is associated with an intense western disturbance. (AFP)

The capital city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 281 as of 7:30 am, placing it in the “poor” category.

What's causing rainfall in Delhi? The weather in the national capital is associated with an intense western disturbance, which is expected to bring rainfall and snowfall to several parts of the western Himalayan region.

“An intense western disturbance is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at many places over the western Himalayan region on January 27 and 28, with isolated heavy rain or snow and hailstorms expected on January 27. Further, light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places over the adjoining plains of northwest India, along with isolated thunderstorms or hailstorms and wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour in January 26,” the IMD said in its national bulletin on Monday.

Also read| Delhi sees coldest Republic Day in 5 years

Delhi’s weekly forecast 27 January: Delhi will witness rain or thundershowers accompanied by strong gusty winds. The minimum temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be close to 19 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will remain very high.

28 January: The capital city will experience moderate fog, particularly in the morning, which may reduce visibility. The minimum temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be near 18 degrees Celsius.

29 January: According to the IMD, Delhi will continue to experience moderate fog during the early hours of the day. The minimum temperature will be about 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be around 18 degrees Celsius.

30 January: The national capital will see moderate fog again, especially in the morning. Temperatures will range from around 9 degrees Celsius in the morning to nearly 19 degrees Celsius during the day.

31 January: Delhi will witness moderate fog during the early hours, with gradual improvement later in the day. The minimum temperature will remain near 9 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will rise to about 20 degrees Celsius.

1 February: Delhi will continue to experience moderate fog in the morning hours. The minimum temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 21 degrees Celsius.

Delhi sees coldest Republic Day in five years The national capital logged its coldest Republic Day in five years on Monday, with temperatures last falling this low in 2021, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.1 degrees Celsius, earlier HT reported.

Officials said the sharp dip in minimum temperature was caused by clear skies and sustained icy northwesterly winds over the weekend. However, wind speeds weakened during the day on Monday due to the approach of a western disturbance.

Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees below normal for this time of year. The station had logged a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 7.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.