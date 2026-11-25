A wedding celebration turned into a scene of panic and bloodshed late on Tuesday night when indiscriminate firing broke out inside a hotel located at DVC Chowk in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, people aware of the development said on Wednesday.

Chaos spread across the venue as soon as the sound of gunshots echoed, with guests, including women and children, running to save their lives. (Representative image) more less

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One person was killed instantly in the firing while another sustained critical bullet injuries. The injured person received first aid at the local hospital and was later referred to RIMS, Ranchi, where their condition remains serious.

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According to preliminary information, a marriage ceremony was underway at the hotel when a dispute broke out between the groom's side and the bride's side over an issue. The argument escalated within minutes and turned violent, with gunfire starting soon after.

Chaos spread across the venue as soon as the sound of gunshots echoed, with guests, including women and children, running to save their lives. Tables were overturned, food was scattered, and the wedding atmosphere turned into fear and confusion.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. The hotel was cordoned off, and the crime scene was secured for forensic examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have started scanning the CCTV footage installed in and around the hotel to identify the shooter and reconstruct the exact sequence of events. Statements of the hotel staff, the wedding hosts, and the eyewitnesses are also being recorded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have started scanning the CCTV footage installed in and around the hotel to identify the shooter and reconstruct the exact sequence of events. Statements of the hotel staff, the wedding hosts, and the eyewitnesses are also being recorded. {{/usCountry}}

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Confirming the incident, Hazaribagh SP Aman Kumar said that a licensed firearm was used in the crime, adding that the accused has been absconding since the incident and that police teams are conducting raids at possible hideouts to arrest him.

The SP said the probe is ongoing and that all angles, including the reason for the dispute and the role of others present at the scene, are being investigated.

Police said the identity of the deceased and the injured will be shared after informing their families and completing legal formalities. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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The cops have appealed to the people not to pay attention to rumours and have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.