Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (March 20-22)

Inheritance: Memory and Matter (Art Exhibition) Inheritance: Memory and Matter (Art Exhibition) will be held at the Inko Centre, Adyar this weekend. (Inko center website)

Friday; 9.30am-5.30pm

Inko Centre, Adyar

An exhibition that brings artists from across South India, explores the spiritual, emotional, and material connections between past and present and their passage into the future. Known for their practice in printmaking, Asma Menon, P Padma Reddy, Champa Sharath, Dimple B, Gauri Vemula, B Karuna, Urmila VG, Mayookha P, Premalatha S and Neejeena N, have come together as a result of curator Line Vincent’s research on women printmakers in South India (published as an essay in Chihna, a bilingual publication of art by the Gauhati Artists Guild, 2025).

Free

Blues Conscience (Musical Performance)

Saturday; 9pm

Hard Rock Cafe, Nungambakkam

Get ready to drown away the 9 to 5 with some smooth jazz and blues. The three member Blues Conscience brings an evening of soulful melodies, promising expressive vocals, rich instrumental texture and a rhythm-driven set with slow-burning ballads, groove-heavy numbers, crescendoing into a captivating musical journey.

₹1,000. Book on District

Divine Feminine by Prashasti Singh (Stand Up Comedy)

Saturday; 8pm

Music Academy Mini Hall

Growing up in the heartland, Prashasti had but one dream: To be a patriarch herself. Closing in on 40, she is finally closer to fulfilling this unique aspiration. But instead of bliss, in her new stand-up show, Prashasti questions her life choices and assiduously assigns blame to all the women and men who created her peccadillos. With sets on Netflix’s Ladies Up, the Comedy Premium League and Comicstaan, her stand-up special Door Khadi Sharmaaye has wowed live audiences and has over 980,000 views on YouTube.

₹499. Book on BookmyShow

Chennai Vintage Bus Tour 2.0 (Heritage Tour)

Sunday; 10am - 12pm

Starting point revealed on registration

Journey through Chennai on a double-decker vintage bus. And let the history of the city unfold through stories. As the bus passes historic landmarks, each stop is brought alive with anecdotes and fun facts by heritage enthusiasts Prasanna and Muhilann. This bus tour is organised by @namveedu_namoor_namkadhai in collaboration with @mtcchennai. Experience the charm of the city, blending heritage and storytelling. It beckons you to see Madras/ Chennai not just as a place, but as a living narrative.

₹699. Book via @prasanna_just

Silvan: God, You and Me (Music Concert)

Sunday; 5pm

The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu

Independent artist and RnB rapper Silvan brings his most personal project to life. The founder of Mottamadi Moshpit - Chennai’s beloved hip-hop battle event, Silvan brings this performance dedicated to love, heartbreak, faith, and finding yourself again. Every lyric, every beat is meant to connect fans to his story, reflecting their own struggles.

₹249. Book on District