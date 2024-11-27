Menu Explore
West Bengal: BJP MLAs stage walkout in assembly over motion for women's protection

PTI |
Nov 27, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed the motion brought by BJP members Tapasi Mondal and others on protection of children and women in the state.

BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a walk out from the West Bengal Assembly protesting that they were not allowed to read out the contents of an adjournment motion on protection of women and children in the state.

BJP MLAs in West Bengal walked out of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday in protest against the increasing incidents of violence and atrocities targeting women in the state.(IANS)
BJP MLAs in West Bengal walked out of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday in protest against the increasing incidents of violence and atrocities targeting women in the state.(IANS)

Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed the motion brought by BJP members Tapasi Mondal and others on protection of children and women in the state, but permitted that it be read out.

However, when BJP MLA Tapasi Mondal was reading out some portions which had not been allowed, the Speaker said these will not go on record.

Following the walk out, BJP chief whip in the House Shankar Ghosh told reporters outside the Assembly that an edited version of the motion had been allowed by the Chair to be read out in the House.

Claiming that the microphone of Tapasi Mondal was switched off when she was reading out the motion, Ghosh said the BJP MLAs staged the walkout in protest.

He said that the motion was brought to highlight the issue of women's security in the state following incidents like rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar medical college and hospital and other cases.

