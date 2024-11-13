RG Kar rape case: Bengal governor seeks report from CM after Sanjay Roy made big allegation against ex-Kolkata top cop

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday evening asked for a report from chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case after the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, alleged that he had been framed and former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal is involved in the case. Sanjay Roy claimed that Vineet Goyal has conspired the entire case against him. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)(ANI/Utpal Sarkar )

Raj Bhavan Media Cell, in a statement on X, said governor Bose has asked the state government to look into the matter and inform him of the factual position and the state government's stand on the allegations at the earliest.

“RG Kar rape and murder: Revelations against Vineet Goyal Police Commissioner. Guv asks for an immediate report from CM Mamata Banerjee.” Raj Bhavan said in the X post.

“In the light of disturbing news carried by the media on November 12, 2024, in connection with the RG Kar alleged rape and murder case, where the key accused Sanjay Roy, after the proceedings in the Sealdah Court on November 11, 2024, has reportedly alleged that 'he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal', HG has urged the state government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and the state government's stand on the allegations at the earliest,” the statement said.

Sanjay Roy, who has been accused of raping and murdering a junior doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College, was being taken from the Sealdah Court when he shouted to the reporters that it was the former CP who had conspired and framed him.

“I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me...They had threatened me and there were other big officers in it,” he said to the reporters.

The body of a junior doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, with the autopsy confirming rape and murder. Sanjoy Roy, a civic Kolkata Police volunteer, was arrested in the case as the prime accused. Nearly two months after his arrest, charges were framed against Roy by the Sealdah Court.

(With inputs from ANI)