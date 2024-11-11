RG Kar victim's statue in Kolkata vandalised, smashed to pieces

A statue depicting the victim of the RG Kar rape-murder case was broken into pieces on Sunday at the Medical College and Hospital of Kolkata, reported The Times of India. Junior doctors raise slogans during a torch rally towards the CBI office(PTI)

There were two statues, one of a person in a doctor's uniform and another of the person in a saree, placed in the “Droho Gallery” as a mark of the protest by junior doctors in the state demanding justice for the victim.

The statue, which was placed at the centre of the gallery, was found lying on the ground, with the face smashed, on Sunday morning by the junior doctors, who were unsure about whether it was an accident or an act of vandalism.

No police complaint was lodged and the remaining statue was removed from the gallery, reported TOI.

The trial of the prime accused Sanjay Roy in the case is set to begin today, November 11, with him being charged with Section 64 and 66 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (which pertains to punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

Protests by junior doctors have been going on ever since the incident took place on August 9. They have demanded that justice be delivered in the case and that the government take responsibility for the incident and accept their demands, which include increased security, removal of certain officials from office and investigations into the culture of hospitals in the state.

The ruling TMC has criticised the doctors for their protests, alleging that there are other political players involved and that the doctors should put their profession before the need to protest, amid several cease-work drives by the doctors.