RG Kar murder case: TMC MLA claims Left parties ‘remote controlling’ doctors' protests
TMC MLA Narayan Goswami also accused the “right-wing BJP” of joining hands with the Left parties to hijack the protests from ordinary people.
An MLA from the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Saturday alleged that the protests by junior doctors demanding justice over the RG Kar rape and murder case, were being “remote controlled” by the Left parties in the state, news agency PTI reported.
Narayan Goswami, an MLA from Ashoknagar, claimed that the initial protests, until August 14, were led by ordinary citizens, but left parties like CPI(M) entered the protests using their frontal wings and tried to hijack them.
“The subsequent turn of events – the sit-in by junior doctors, the fast unto death programme, the 'droho' carnival (protest rally against Durga Puja carnival), the rally on Saturday (November 9) are all signs of the agitation being remote-controlled by the left parties and their frontal organisations. The right-wing BJP has also joined hands with the left in the game plan to destabilise the state which will not succeed”, Goswami said at a public outreach programme in North 24 Parganas district.
Doctors deny
The protesting doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front denied any political affiliation and stressed that their movement had the support of the state's common people.
They also stressed that their only aim is to “clean up the rot” in the state's healthcare system and also secure justice for “Abhaya”, a name used by the protester to identify the post-graduate doctor who was brutally raped and murdered inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
“We had not allowed any political party to occupy the stage of our agitation in past three months. Whatever any TMC leader says against people's agitation, let people judge,” said Dr Aniket Mahato.
Expressing unhappiness over the progress of the CBI probe into the case, the junior doctors have announced a slew of fresh agitations in the state from November 9.
(With PTI inputs)