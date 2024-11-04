RG Kar murder: Court frames charges against Sanjay Roy; trial begins on Nov 11

A Kolkata court on Monday framed charges against Sanjay Roy, prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, even as the accused claimed that he was being framed to shield the actual culprits in the case. Sanjay Roy, prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“The court has framed the charges. The trial will start on November 11. There will be day-to-day hearing,” Soutik Banerjee, advocate of the victim’s father, told media persons.

The brutal rape and murder had triggered a nation-wide uproar. Roy, a civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

The Calcutta high court on August 13 handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The federal agency submitted its first charge sheet in the case on October 7. The trail will be recorded on camera.

The CBI in its 45-page charge sheet said that there were at least 11 pieces of evidence against Roy. The list included CCTV footage, DNA samples, blood stains and hairs, HT had earlier reported.

“I am innocent. I am being framed to shield the actual culprits. I have kept silent all these days. I am being asked not to say anything. I am being directed what to say. I told the court that I have not done anything but was not heard,” Roy told the media on Monday.

Roy, who was physically produced in additional district judge’s court in Sealdah, started screaming and addressing the media while being shifted to the Presidency correctional home from the court in a prison van.

The charge sheet, however, said that Roy’s DNA was found in the victim’s body and the victim’s blood stains were found on Roy’s jeans pant and footwears. Two strands of short hair, found from the scene of crime, also matched Roy’s.

“It is, therefore submitted that cognizance may please be taken against accused Sanjay Roy for commission of offences punishable under sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) Act and he may be tried as per law,” the CBI’s charge sheet said.