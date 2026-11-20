The West Bengal chief electoral officer's (CEO) office has postponed the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, citing “unavoidable circumstances.”

The CEO's office said a revised schedule for the same will be announced subsequently. (Representational photo)

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The exercise was scheduled to begin on November 23. A press note issued on Friday by the West Bengal CEO's office and signed by the additional chief electoral officer said, “The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.”

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It added that a revised schedule for the same will be announced subsequently.