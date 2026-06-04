West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari inaugurates BJP office in Bhabanipur

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday inaugurated a new Bharatiya Janata Party office in Bhabanipur Ward No. 71. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated a new BJP office in Kolkata. (ANI)

Earlier, Adhikari offered prayers at the historic Taraknath Temple in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district and spoke about plans for the temple's development and preservation of its heritage.

Speaking to ANI after offering prayers, Adhikari said that although his visit was linked to administrative engagements, seeking blessings at the temple was an important part of his trip.

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"The visit to Tarakeshwar was primarily an administrative engagement, but as a devotee, I could not miss seeking the darshan of Baba Mahadev, who holds a special place in the hearts of all in Bengal. A great deal of work needs to be done here, including changing the colour to saffron from blue and white, reflecting its spiritual significance. This is the people's government," Adhikari said.

Referring to Tarakeswar's historical significance, Adhikari said that a historic resolution was passed there in April 1946 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, asserting that Bengal would remain a part of India.

"In Tarakeshwar from April 4th to 6th, 1946, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee passed a historic resolution that we will stay in India, and we won't go with Pakistan. On June 20th, Statehood Day commemoration, we will honour Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary. Tarakeshwar holds immense historical and cultural significance, and the government is committed to highlighting this heritage while driving further development and progress in the region," he said.

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The BJP leader also announced the rollout of the first phase of direct cash transfers under the Annapurna scheme, which commenced today.

"Tomorrow, we will transfer the money for the Annapurana scheme to those who have filled up their forms. All promises are made after careful consideration and are executed faithfully. However, infiltrators within the system, including those who violate laws, refuse vaccines, or don't send their children to school, will not receive any financial assistance..." Adhikari firmly asserted on June 2.