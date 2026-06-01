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    Suvendu Adhikari expands West Bengal cabinet, 35 more ministers sworn-in

    BJP MLAs Rajesh Mahata, Indranil Khan and Malati Rava Roy were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge in the Adhikari government.

    Published on: Jun 01, 2026 11:22 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    A total of 35 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers on Monday as the cabinet of the chief minister Suvendu Adhikari-led government in West Bengal was expanded. Among those inducted into the cabinet were Deepak Burman, Manoj Oraon and Gouri Shankar Ghosh.

    Adhikari and five ministers were sworn in at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on May 9. (PTI)
    Adhikari and five ministers were sworn in at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on May 9. (PTI)

    BJP MLAs Rajesh Mahata, Indranil Khan and Malati Rava Roy were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge in the Adhikari government.

    Adhikari and five ministers were sworn in at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states.

    This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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