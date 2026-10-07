'What are you referring to?': Tharoor as CJP's Saurav Das mentions him in reaction to PM Modi's clip

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was unexpectedly brought into the conversation as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das reacted to a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at a Delhi temple on Wednesday.

Shashi Tharoor was mentioned by CJP's Saurav Das in reaction to a PM Modi clip (PTI/ANI)

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Modi visited the Sri Vinayaka Mandir in Delhi as he completed 25 years in public life as the head of a government. He offered prayers and performed rituals at the temple, including offering water to a Shivling.

Sharing a clip of Modi’s temple visit on X, Das said the visuals reminded him of a “banger” comment by Tharoor. He then tagged the Congress leader and, in an apparent reference to Tharoor’s famously ornate vocabulary, wrote, “Dr. Tharoor, would it be an unconscionable imposition upon your eloquence to solicit a reprise of that ineffably felicitous observation, sir?”

Tharoor responded that he did not know what Das was referring to. “It wouldn’t, if I had the slightest idea what you are referring to! Do enlighten me,” Tharoor replied.

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What was the comment?

{{^usCountry}} Saurav Das did not clarify which comment he was referring to in his post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saurav Das did not clarify which comment he was referring to in his post. {{/usCountry}}

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Users on X and the platform’s AI chatbot Grok, though, speculated that Das was referring to Shashi Tharoor’s controversial 2018 “scorpion sitting on a Shivling” remark.

Tharoor's response to Das's post indicated that he didn't understand what the CJP spokesperson meant.

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Modi on 25 years in public life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 25 years since he first took charge as the head of a government, on Wednesday said he had never imagined reaching such a milestone when he took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001. Addressing a gathering in Delhi, Modi described the journey as 25 years of continuous service and thanked the people of India, the BJP, NDA allies and political colleagues for their support.

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Modi said the milestone was not an occasion for personal glorification but a moment to express gratitude. He said his journey had been driven by a sense of service and a mission rather than personal ambition. “Seva hi dharm hai” was among the central themes of his address as he reflected on the experiences that shaped his political career.

Looking back at the past 25 years, Modi said both supporters and critics had contributed to his journey. He said supporters gave him encouragement, while his critics taught him to look within. Those who had tried to bring him down, he said, taught him how to rise again.

Concluding his remarks, Modi said the completion of 25 years should not be seen as a point at which to rest. Instead, he called it the beginning of another phase of service and reiterated the message of “We will do it” while speaking about India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.