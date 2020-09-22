e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / What the FCRA amendments mean

What the FCRA amendments mean

The Bill amends the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA 2010) to make several new provisions. The FCRA 2010 has already been amended twice.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:48 IST
Zia Haq
Zia Haq
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, during a discussion in the Lower House, argued that the law needed to be updated further to “prevent the misuse of foreign funds” by those who receive it.
Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, during a discussion in the Lower House, argued that the law needed to be updated further to “prevent the misuse of foreign funds” by those who receive it. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Lok Sabha passed The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2020 on Sept. 21, amid concerns by voluntary organisations that the new changes will further tighten channels of funding from abroad.

Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, during a discussion in the Lower House, argued that the law needed to be updated further to “prevent the misuse of foreign funds” by those who receive it.

The Bill amends the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA 2010) to make several new provisions. The FCRA 2010 has already been amended twice. The first amendment was made by Section 236 of the Finance Act, 2016 and the second by Section 220 of the Finance Act, 2018.

Here’s the context of why the new changes are important and the backdrop in which they have been made. The annual inflow of foreign contributions has nearly doubled between 2010 and 2019. According to the government, many recipients of foreign funding have not utilised it for the purpose for which they were registered.

Opponents have argued the government has used the provisions to clamp down on political rivals as well as voluntary organisations.

The home ministry on July 8 set up an interministerial committee to oversee investigations into three trusts linked to the Gandhi family, for alleged violations, of among other laws, FCRA 2010. These trusts are the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust. The trust has denied any wrongdoing.

In November 2019, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided the offices of the human rights organisation, Amnesty International, for alleged violation of FCRA. The organisation denied the charges.

The Centre has cancelled certificates of registration of more than 19,000 voluntary organisations between 2011 and 2019, according to home ministry data.

FCRA, 2010 was enacted to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to “national interest”, according to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the new Bill.

Under FRCA, election candidates, editor or publisher of a newspaper, judges, members of any legislature and political parties are prohibited from receiving foreign donations. The Bill adds public servants (as defined under the Indian Penal Code) to this list of prohibited persons.

A key amendment proposes to introduce the requirement of Aadhaar, the biometric ID, stating that applicants must now provide Aadhaar details of all its office-bearers as an identification document.

The Bill prohibits the transfer of foreign grants received by an entity to a partner organisation or an associated person, which is a usual practice.

Under FCRA, a registered person must accept foreign contribution only in a single branch of a scheduled bank but they may open more accounts in other banks to spend the funds.

The Bill says foreign contribution can now be received only in an account designated by the bank as “FCRA account” in a branch of the State Bank of India, New Delhi (as notified by the central government). No funds other than the foreign contribution should be received or deposited in this account.

Earlier, recipients of foreign grants could use 50% of the contribution for meeting administrative expenses. The Bill reduces this limit to 20%.

The Voluntary Action Network India, a representative body of development organisations, has urged the government to refer the Bill to a select or a Standing Committee of Parliament. “The Bill throttles the spirit of cooperation that had been ushered in earlier this year by the positive role played by development organisations in mitigating the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic by virtually making it impossible for NGOs to function.”

The Bill assumes that all NGOs receiving foreign grants are guilty, unless prove otherwise, it said.

tags
top news
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
RR vs CSK Live: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In