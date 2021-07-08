When will Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines reach India? Latest updates

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is expected to reach India this week but the issue of whether the company will be provided legal indemnity which is protection against any lawsuit in the country remains uncertain and reports said discussions are still going on. Moderna will be the first US-made vaccine to come to India. Hence, all eyes are on the technicalities as this will pave the way for other foreign vaccine manufacturers to come to India.

On June 29, the Drug Controller General of India granted permission to Cipla to import the Moderna vaccines from the US. The vaccine, with efficacy of approximately 94.1 per cent, also has received EUA from the World Health Organization and over 50 countries.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in India will be part of WHO's Gavi alliance and will be a donation from the US government. As of now, there has been no agreement on commercial supplies of the vaccines.

Status of Pfizer vaccine in India

Consultation with all three US vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J has been going on for quite some time. Moderna and Pfizer had sought protection from the country so that they can't be booked in case of any adverse effect of the vaccine. While the issue is still being discussed, reports said Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency use authorisation in the country.

How many doses of vaccines will India receive from Moderna and Pfizer?

India expects to receive 3 million to 4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 shots through the COVAX facility by August.

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines with the highest efficacy percentage in the world with emerging studies claiming their effectiveness against variants as well. Both the vaccine are mRNA vaccines that contain genetic instructions for our cells. A US study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, said people who received either of these two vaccines are up to 91 per cent less likely to develop breakthrough infections.

(With ANI inputs)