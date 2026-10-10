'Wherever Delhi Police stop you, make your own Jantar Mantar': CJP renews call for march amid crackdown

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has renewed its call for people to march towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi, alleging that the Centre was trying to prevent people from joining its protest.
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In a video posted on X, Ajinkya Shinde, National Organisation In-charge, CJP, claimed that three of its leaders, Deepak, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das, had been detained at Delhi airport by the government. It accused the Centre of fearing public unity and alleged that restrictions on transport and the detention of people travelling to the protest were aimed at stopping the gathering.
“Wherever the police stop you, you should form your Jantar Mantar,” Shinde said in its appeal to supporters, urging them to continue towards the protest site despite the restrictions.
Deep Dive
Why did the CJP call a protest at Jantar Mantar?
The CJP said it was protesting alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls. It demanded the restoration of voting rights for people it said had been disenfranchised and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Why did Delhi Police restrict access to Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest?
Police cited public safety, the site’s limited capacity and the need to manage traffic and emergency access. They also referred to clashes and injuries during an earlier Jantar Mantar protest, and said organisers should seek permission and follow its conditions.
What did CJP ask supporters to do if police stopped them from reaching Jantar Mantar?
CJP organiser Ajinkya Shinde urged supporters to continue toward the protest and form their own “Jantar Mantar” wherever police stopped them. The party alleged that detentions and transport restrictions were intended to prevent people from joining the gathering.
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He also alleged that Delhi had effectively been placed under an emergency, accusing the government of shutting down parts of the national capital to prevent people from assembling.
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He also alleged that Delhi had effectively been placed under an emergency, accusing the government of shutting down parts of the national capital to prevent people from assembling.
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CJP says protest will continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns
In the video, Shinde said the protest was aimed at demanding the restoration of voting rights for people whose votes it claimed had been taken away. It also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of being responsible for “vote theft”.
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“What were we asking? What were the people of this country asking for? Those whose right to vote has been stolen, they got the right back.”
He described the alleged detentions and restrictions as signs of the government's concern over the protest, claiming that the movement had already made progress.
“The fear of Modi-Shah shows that we have won this half-war and this is the beginning of a new war,” Shinde said.
He also referred to an earlier gathering at Jantar Mantar, claiming that public unity had challenged the authority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/'Wherever Delhi Police stop you, make your own Jantar Mantar': CJP renews call for march amid crackdown
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