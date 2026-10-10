'Wherever Delhi Police stop you, make your own Jantar Mantar': CJP renews call for march amid crackdown

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has renewed its call for people to march towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi, alleging that the Centre was trying to prevent people from joining its protest.

Shinde described the alleged detentions and restrictions as signs of the government's concern over the protest. (HT photo by Danita Yadav)

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In a video posted on X, Ajinkya Shinde, National Organisation In-charge, CJP, claimed that three of its leaders, Deepak, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das, had been detained at Delhi airport by the government. It accused the Centre of fearing public unity and alleged that restrictions on transport and the detention of people travelling to the protest were aimed at stopping the gathering.

“Wherever the police stop you, you should form your Jantar Mantar,” Shinde said in its appeal to supporters, urging them to continue towards the protest site despite the restrictions.

Deep Dive Why did the CJP call a protest at Jantar Mantar? The CJP said it was protesting alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls. It demanded the restoration of voting rights for people it said had been disenfranchised and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Why did Delhi Police restrict access to Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest? Police cited public safety, the site’s limited capacity and the need to manage traffic and emergency access. They also referred to clashes and injuries during an earlier Jantar Mantar protest, and said organisers should seek permission and follow its conditions. What did CJP ask supporters to do if police stopped them from reaching Jantar Mantar? CJP organiser Ajinkya Shinde urged supporters to continue toward the protest and form their own “Jantar Mantar” wherever police stopped them. The party alleged that detentions and transport restrictions were intended to prevent people from joining the gathering.

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{{^usCountry}} He also alleged that Delhi had effectively been placed under an emergency, accusing the government of shutting down parts of the national capital to prevent people from assembling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also alleged that Delhi had effectively been placed under an emergency, accusing the government of shutting down parts of the national capital to prevent people from assembling. {{/usCountry}}

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CJP says protest will continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns

In the video, Shinde said the protest was aimed at demanding the restoration of voting rights for people whose votes it claimed had been taken away. It also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of being responsible for “vote theft”.

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“What were we asking? What were the people of this country asking for? Those whose right to vote has been stolen, they got the right back.”

He described the alleged detentions and restrictions as signs of the government's concern over the protest, claiming that the movement had already made progress.

“The fear of Modi-Shah shows that we have won this half-war and this is the beginning of a new war,” Shinde said.

He also referred to an earlier gathering at Jantar Mantar, claiming that public unity had challenged the authority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.