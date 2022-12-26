Home / India News / 'While we are freezing… Rahul Gandhi a superhuman, Ram ji': Salman Khurshid

'While we are freezing… Rahul Gandhi a superhuman, Ram ji': Salman Khurshid

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 11:19 PM IST

Wearing a white t-shirt on a chilling December morning, Rahul Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, respectively.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid.(File photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday linked the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to the epic Ramayana and compared party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and the Congress to 'Bharat'.

"Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in t-shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus," news agency ANI quoted Khurshid as saying.

"Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.

Wearing a white t-shirt on a chilling December morning, with his security staff seen wearing suits and other Congress leaders wearing jackets and mufflers, Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, respectively.

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the national capital on Saturday. The party held a mega public rally in front of Red Fort. The former Congress president said the march was a replica of India where there was no hatred and violence and all the people and animals were welcomed.

When asked about the Union health ministry's letter to Gandhi seeking adherence to Covid-19 protocols during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', that has drawn sharp reactions from the Congress, Khurshid said there cannot be an exclusive guideline for his party.

"If any scientific protocol is applicable for this country, it will also be applicable to us. But it cannot be that Covid-19 has said that it will come for the Congress and not come for the BJP. If someone follows the protocol, we will also follow it. But today, there is no protocol," said Khurshid.

(With inputs from ANI)

New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
