Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi: Thousands join march to make presence felt

Retired servicemen and students, homemakers and working professionals, the young and the old — a motley crew of thousands joined the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, when it entered Delhi at the Badarpur border, with some people from other cities joining the march, just for a share of the action.

Rama Shyam, a public health researcher, travelled to Delhi from Mumbai with the express purpose of joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with her 11-year-old son Kabir and partner Masood Akhtar accompanying.

The Mumbai resident said that the movement was an opportunity to become a part of a positive change.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra, unfortunately, did not pass through Mumbai. We were sure we wanted to be a part of this positive movement… For the last seven or eight years, there has been a lot of divisiveness. This movement is very dear to us because it seeks to save the idea of India,” said Shyam, as she and her family members waited outside the Jairam Ashram at Ashram in the hope of meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

While many got a chance to meet Gandhi, others were left disappointed.

Kiran Dhawan, a Congress supporter, stood outside the Jairam Ashram for hours in the hope of meeting Gandhi.

“I support the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. I just want to meet him, give him roses and thank him for leading the march,” said Dhawan, who couldn’t enter the Jairam Ashram since entries were limited to pass-holders.

The Yatra travelled from Badarpur to Red Fort, passing through the Ashram intersection, Nizamuddin, Zakir Husain Marg, India Gate along the way.

The long waits at various stops, however, didn’t hamper the spirits of many others who simply wanted to become a part of a movement.

Romy Thomas, 45, a priest at the Emmanuel Believers fellowship, was waiting for the yatra since 3am Saturday. He put up a kiosk where attendees were welcomed by a man dressed up as Santa Claus.

“It’s Christmas Eve today. On this holy day, we are extending support to Gandhi and the march since the country’s harmony is in tatters… We feel that the Congress is the only party countering this hate,” said Thomas.

A number of school and university students welcomed the march as it passed through New Friends Colony.

Shazia Mumtaz, a 23-year-old BSc student, said she hoped that the march “would defeat hate”.

“Hate has crept into schools and universities. We feel the yatra can counter that hate,” said Mumtaz.

DB Singh, a 77-year-old resident of Sukhdev Vihar, said he was a supporter of the party and identified with Gandhi’s stance on rising unemployment and inflation.

“Gandhi is at least talking about the issues that concern common people like us,” he said.