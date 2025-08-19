Who is B Sudershan Reddy? 5 facts about INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate

The Opposition’s INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election scheduled on September 9. The decision was taken at a meeting held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, where leaders of the alliance discussed fielding a joint nominee. Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has already declared Maharashtra governor and senior RSS functionary CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post. Radhakrishnan, a former president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, was named on Sunday.

Justice (retd) Reddy, 78, has had a distinguished legal career spanning four decades.

Here are five facts about justice B Sudershan Reddy:

Born on July 8, 1946, B Sudershan Reddy enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in December 1971 and practiced writ and civil matters in the Andhra Pradesh high court. B Sudershan Reddy has served as government pleader in the Andhra Pradesh high court between 1988 and 1990, and briefly as additional standing counsel for the Centre in 1990. Reddy also worked as legal adviser and standing counsel for Osmania University. He was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court in May 1995 and later elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati high court in December 2005. On January 12, 2007, he became a judge of the Supreme Court of India, serving until his retirement on July 8, 2011.

More about Justice B Sudershan Reddy

Justice Reddy became the first Lokayukta of Goa in March 2013 but resigned within seven months, citing personal reasons.

He is also in the Board of Trustees of International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Hyderabad.

Justice Reddy is the joint candidate of the opposition parties for the Vice-Presidential polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

"All INDIA bloc parties has decided to have a common candidate, the decision has been taken unanimously. I am happy that all opposition parties have agreed to one name. It is a big achievement for democracy," Kharge said.