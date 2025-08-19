PM Modi appeals for unanimous election of CP Radhakrishnan as vice president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) pick for vice president, CP Radhakrishnan, be elected for the post unanimously by the members of parliament of all the parties, said Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday. Kiren Rijiju hailed CP Radhakrishnan's experience as the Governor of several states and said he is a good pick for the post of Vice President.(File/PTI)

He said that PM Modi and floor leaders of all NDA parties welcomed and felicitated CP Radhakrishnan at the alliance's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

Rijiju also hailed CP Radhakrishnan's experience as the Governor of several states and said he is a good pick for the post of vice president.

“At today’s NDA parliamentary party meeting, our Vice-Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan was felicitated by Prime Minister Modi and floor leaders of all NDA parties. CP Radhakrishnan is a simple man with long experience. He has served as a governor of different states and as an MP. PM Modi introduced him to the NDA leaders and appealed to all MPs, including the opposition, to elect him unanimously,” Rijiju said while addressing the media.

He added that Radhakrishnan has lived a simple life and has great experience and that it would a matter of happiness for the country if he becomes India's next vice president.

‘No corruption, no stain’

Rijiju also hinted that defence minister Rajnath Singh is also talking to MPs of different parties in order make CP Radhakrishnan's election to the post of vice president unanimous.

“There is no controversy in his life, no corruption, no stain, he has lived a very simple life and has only worked for the society and the country. If such a person becomes the vice president of the country, it will be a matter of great happiness for the country...Rajnath Singh is also talking to everyone and we want that we all together support Radhakrishnan unanimously in the election of the vice president and it will be very useful for our democracy, for our country and also in running the Rajya Sabha...,” ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.

However, the Opposition is yet to announce its pick for the second highest Constitutional post in the country. According to several reports, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva is emerging as the most prominent name as the INDIA bloc' pick for vice president.